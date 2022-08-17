WealthBlock partners with EFSI and FundViews Capital to offer streamlined Fund Admin and Fund Management services
WealthBlock partners with tech-savvy back-office operators, FundViews and EFSI, to offer tech-enabled end-to-end fund operation services.
FinTech SaaS provider, WealthBlock Inc., which created a white label solution for venture capital, private equity, and real estate investment firms to increase private capital raising and investor management efficiency, announced the partnerships with EFSI and FundViews Capital to provide end-to-end tech-enabled fund operation services.
Per WealthBlock CEO and Co-founder, Trilliam Jeong, “This strategic alignment represents our effort to provide a truly one-stop end-to-end solution for fund managers to streamline the entire capital raising and investor management flow. While WealthBlock tech allows investors to make investments, answer capital calls, and manage their portfolios and documents all in one place, the partnerships with FundViews and EFSI will allow fund managers to further integrate back-end fund formation, accounting, tax operations seamlessly with their front-end investor-facing operations. Both investors and fund managers will realize tremendous productivity boosts as a result.”
Anthony Mascia, the Managing Partner of EFSI says, “I’m very excited to announce our partnership with WealthBlock. I believe their technology is a game changer when it comes to digitizing the subscription documents and providing additional tools to help managers raise much needed assets. WealthBlock makes EFSI’s service model more robust and continues to keep us on the cutting edge of technology."
Greg Poapst, the Managing Partner of FundViews Capital, agrees "Wealthblock is a game changer for our industry. We leverage the integrations and powerful reporting and CRM tools to help our Funds and SPVs operate efficiently. The technology solution ultimately helps our funds grow without the need for a large internal back-office team."
