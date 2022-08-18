Submit Release
EFSI selects WealthBlock platform to offer streamlined end-to-end fund operation solution to clients

EFSI furthers its tech offering by partnering with WealthBlock to offer an end-to-end fundraising, investor management, and fund operation solution.

NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFSI, an independently owned, SOC I compliant full-service fund administration firm announced the partnership with WealthBlock Inc to provide end-to-end tech-enabled fund administration services.

Per EFSI Co-founder and Managing Partner, Anthony Mascia, “I’m very excited to announce our partnership with WealthBlock. I believe their technology is a game changer when it comes to digitizing the subscription documents and providing additional tools to help managers raise much needed assets. WealthBlock makes EFSI’s service model more robust and continues to keep us on the cutting edge of technology."

WealthBlock's CEO and Co-founder, Trilliam Jeong, agrees, " Many fund managers have been restricted by their fund admins' slow adoption of technologies. As a result, both investors and fund managers have been enduring processes plagued with inefficiencies and errors along with high fees. EFSI, with its extensive fund admin expertise and a high degree of tech proficiency, is truly a rare breed. We are excited that this partnership will unlock tremendous innovative energy in an industry that's ripe for disruption."


Contact:

Trilliam Jeong
WealthBlock Inc.
tjeong@wealthblock.ai

Anthony Mascia
EFSI
adm@essentialfsi.com

