Interstate 70 Yukon Eastbound Lane Shifts

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the scheduled shift of the eastbound Interstate 70 lanes on Wednesday, August 17, weather dependent. The traffic shift will occur at the western end of the project between Exit 51 (Route 31) and the Yukon exit.

Traffic will be shifting onto the newly completed lanes and shoulder to allow completion of the inside shoulder and median. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow crews to implement the traffic shift.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation are performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

