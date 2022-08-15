Lane Restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound from Exit 155 (Dorrance) to Exit 159 (Nuangola) in Luzerne County tonight, August 15th from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM to perform road construction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



