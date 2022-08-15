PennDOT Announces Updated Plans Available for Scrubgrass Road Bridge Replacement Project in Findley Township, Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view updated plans for a project to replace the bridge that carries Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) over Cool Springs in Findley Township, Mercer County.



The plans display for the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Project, which is being held online only, includes a handout, updated digital plans, and an online comment form. The page will remain active until August 29, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

The bridge is located on Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) between the intersection with Houston Junction Road and the intersection with McMillan Road.

The purpose of the project is to replace the existing steel stringer bridge with a new prestressed I-beam bridge. The work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur 2023 construction season.

A detour will be required for construction and is expected to be in place for approximately six months. The proposed 17-mile detour route will be posted using Route 62 and Church Road (Route 2007).

The existing streel stringer was built in 1954 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035



