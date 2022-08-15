Berkeley Humane to Host Bay Area’s Largest Single Day Adoption Event
On-the-spot adoptions are back! Adoption Fees Waived!BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local shelters are filled with available pets so Berkeley Humane is making it easy to find a dog, puppy, kitten, or cat! All adoption fees have been waived for this event and available pets have already received their veterinary care, vaccinations, microchip, and are ready to go home after a brief adoption counseling session.
Berkeley Humane’s 10th Annual Bark (& Meow) Around the Block will be held on Saturday, August 27, from 10 AM to 4 PM, with more than 50 pets available for in-person, same-day adoption.
“Our goal is to connect a shelter animal with its new family every seven minutes,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane. “This will only be possible if enough people show up early with open hearts ready to find love.”
Local businesses, including VCA, Bayer, LJ Kruse Plumbing, Hills Pet Nutrition, The Barkmont, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Berkeley Rotary Club, Pet Food Express, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Xfinity, Wareham Development, and Subaru have all joined together to make this event possible.
“If you have been considering adding a pet to your family then this is an event you do not want to miss, said Daniel Lang, President of Berkeley Humane’s Board of Directors. “For every pet Berkeley Humane pulls from a partner shelter or rescue, room for another animal in need of care opens up. When you adopt from this event you are saving that animal as well as the one who will now have room in another shelter.”
Berkeley Humane is also the premier Bay Area location for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption effort sponsored by NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48. With bouncy kittens and puppies, as well as older animals looking to start their next chapter, everyone will surely find the pet they are looking for on Saturday, August 27th.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Bark (& Meow) Around the Block
WHERE: 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA
WHEN: Saturday Only, August 27th, 10 AM – 4 PM
WHY: Send 50+ pets home with loving families
FOR MORE INFO: www.berkeleyhumane.org/bark-and-meow
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipals shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Elizabeth Ottinger
Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
eottinger@BERKELEYHUMANE.ORG