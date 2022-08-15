Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2004512                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson           

STATION: VSP St. Albans                             

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/15/22 – 0919 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 105

 

TOWN: Sheldon, VT

WEATHER: Clear      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Winona Jette

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Heather Skilling

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Multiple broken bones

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 15th, 2022 at approximately 0919 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash with injury on Route 105 near Route 236 in Sheldon. Rescue personnel on scene advised that the operator of vehicle #1 was deceased upon their arrival. The operator of vehicle #2 was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for treatment of multiple broken bones but was alert and oriented. Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Initial evidence on scene along with witness statements indicate that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Route 105 when it crossed the centerline and struck vehicle #2 head on. Additional information may be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

