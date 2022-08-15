St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2004512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/15/22 – 0919 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Winona Jette
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Heather Skilling
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Multiple broken bones
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 15th, 2022 at approximately 0919 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash with injury on Route 105 near Route 236 in Sheldon. Rescue personnel on scene advised that the operator of vehicle #1 was deceased upon their arrival. The operator of vehicle #2 was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for treatment of multiple broken bones but was alert and oriented. Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Initial evidence on scene along with witness statements indicate that vehicle #1 was traveling east on Route 105 when it crossed the centerline and struck vehicle #2 head on. Additional information may be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
