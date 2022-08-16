Japanese Towing Industry Leader to Enter into U.S. Hall of Fame
Sadaaki Nakamura of Jyonan Holdings Corp., Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan, is to be inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame
It is difficult to tell the history of the Japanese tow truck without Mr. Sadaaki Nakamura.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has named Sadaaki Nakamura of Jyonan Holdings Corp. in Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan, as one of 10 outstanding industry leaders from around the world to be inducted this fall.
— Nomination statement
Nakamura is chairman of Jyonan Holdings, a towing equipment manufacturer and road service company in eastern Japan. For over 40 years, he has innovated and improved the industry, inventing, for example, the “Trans Low” transporter truck with a hydraulic-adjustable flatbed system that allows the driver to lower the truck’s load for use on roads with height restrictions. Nakamura today holds a patent for the system.
"Trans Low solved the problem of towing medium- to large-size vehicles, which normally isn't permitted on Japan's highways. Many workers engaged not only in towing but also logistics use this special truck," states his official nomination.
Nakamura also put his welder training to use by mounting American towing equipment, principally manufactured by Miller Industries and fit to Japanese specifications, to his own chassis. He has sold them widely in Japan, building a successful company.
Nakamura owns the largest road service company in the eastern region of Japan with a fleet of 80 small- to heavy-duty trucks. After Japan’s devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in which over 15,000 people perished, Nakamura assembled and led a disaster relief team to clear roads for free so first responders could save lives. "He is dedicated to helping people in trouble, which is the basic principle of the towing industry."
Today, the disaster relief team, part of the Japan Towing & Road Service Corp., the largest towing association in Japan, works with municipalities around the country, and is deployed whenever and wherever disasters occur. Nakamura, who is vice chief chair of the association, has even cooked meals for the volunteer tow operators on-scene.
"Up until the disaster, tow truck companies were competitors, but during the disaster they worked together for one purpose for the first time."
Nakamura has been a tireless advocate of Japan's towing industry. "It is difficult to tell the history of the Japanese tow truck without Mr. Sadaaki Nakamura."
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Sadaaki Nakamura of Jyonan Holdings Corp. on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, and France. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Sadaaki Nakamura of Jyonan Holdings Corp. in Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan, at +81-55-225-5111 or email info@jyonan-hd.co.jp.
