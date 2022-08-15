Submit Release
TBI Releases Annual LEOKA Publication

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of crimes directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers.

The report, ‘Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2021,’ draws upon data submitted to the TBI from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of LEOKA 2021:

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report providing information on incidents involving assaults and deaths of our law enforcement officers.”

The full report is available for review and download on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

