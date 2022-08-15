2022-08-15 11:42:49.077 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Won in Poplar Bluff Convenience Store

Submit Release
One of five $100,000 top prizes offered on the “Fistful of $500” Scratchers game was claimed by a Missouri Lottery player who uncovered the prize on a ticket sold in Poplar Bluff.

The winning ticket was sold at Rick’s C-Store, 700 S. Highway 53, and the prize was later claimed at the St. Louis Lottery office on July 28.

Fistful of $500” is a $5 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Currently, there are over $7.6 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two more top prizes of $100,000 and one additional prize of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Butler County won more than $9.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $950,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

