LAN 2022 Promo Code - Lights All Night Promo Code

LAN 2022 passes and Lights All Night Tickets are on sale. The Lan 2022 and Lights All Night Promo Code is "RSVP"

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LAN 2022 Festival also known as the Lights All Night 2022 Music Festival will be held in Dallas Texas NYE Weekend.

The LAN Fest will be held 2022-2023 on New Year's Eve weekend on December 29th, 2022 and December 30th, 2022 in Dallas Texas at the Market Hall for two a two-day event. The Dallas Market Hall is located at Address: 2200 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207. Discount Lights All Night 2022 tickets are on sale now and can be purchased with the Lights All Night Promo Code "RSVP". The Discount LAN 2022 Passes can be purchased on the website. Use the LAN 2022 Promo Code "RSVP" for discount passes.

LAN 2022 is expected to see the largest number of attendees as the event has been growing every year. Disco Donnie Presents has recently acquired the festival which is another reason to suspect enormous growth. DIQ SEO a Top SEO and Digital Marketing agency in Texas is assisting with 3rd party event marketing. DIQ SEO is known for utilizing website development, SEO, digital marketing channels, PPC, and automation to assist companies in driving traffic and sales.

Lights All Night 2022 Doors Open / Last Entry:
Day 1: Thursday, December 29th

Parking lots open at 5:00 PM
Box office open at 5:00 PM
Gates open at 6:00 PM
Event ends at 2:00 AM
Day 2: Friday, December 30th

Parking lots open at 5:00 PM
Box office opens at 5:00 PM
Gates open at 6:00 PM
The event ends at 2:00 AM

The Lights All Night 2022 Line up is:
Porter Robinson
Zeds Dead
Tchami
Lucii
Boogie T Ganja
White Night
SubDocta
Kasablanca
Excision
Svdden Death
Said the Sky
Lee Foss
Gettoblaster
Spencer Brown
Veil
HoneyLuv

Erik Avery
