Cambridge, UK-Based Anglia Ruskin University Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Four Campuses with Students Worldwide

One of the largest universities in the east of England, Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), has engaged with YuJa, Inc. to provide its Enterprise Video Platform and Microsoft Teams Connector for use in serving the institution's students across four campuses in the United Kingdom, and international students from 185 countries.

Instructors and students now have the opportunity to use YuJa's high-impact ed-tech solutions to record and edit video content, live stream, auto-caption, and use other content management and engagement tools.

The institution was seeking a dynamic, flexible platform that integrates with both the Canvas Learning Management System and Microsoft Teams, and that enables both students and instructors to create, distribute, submit, and assess media content.

"YuJa is dedicated to providing customized solutions to meet the needs of our customers," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "ARU is among the first institutions that can take advantage of a new feature that locks content based on settings in the LMS. We're happy to implement unique solutions to meet challenges as they arise and help institutions best serve students and other constituents."

ABOUT ANGLIA RUSKIN UNIVERSITY

Located in Cambridge, England, ARU is an innovative global university with students from 185 countries. The institution has been named one of the top 350 institutions in the world in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 – and one of the top 40 universities in the UK. ARU also is listed in the top 15% for social inclusion in The Times Good University Guide 2022. ARU has campuses in Cambridge, Chelmsford, London and Peterborough, the latest of which opens in September 2022.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005437/en/