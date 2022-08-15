Teacher Wallet & Open Credential Publisher Awarded Learning and Employment Record (LER) Inclusive Design: Product Certification

RANDA Solutions announces it has received product certification from Digital Promise for Teacher Wallet and Open Credential Publisher. This certification provides transparency to LER vendors and developers.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

Teacher Wallet and Open Credential Publisher have both earned the Learning and Employment Records (LER) Inclusive Design: Product Certification from Digital Promise. The Product Certification serves as a reliable signal for educators, administrators, and employers, as well as learners and workers to quickly identify which technologies have been designed and developed to reduce and/or remove features that could result in biases and discrimination against potential end users.

RANDA Solutions submitted evidence to Digital Promise verifying they have designed features that demonstrate Inclusive Design Principles for LERs by prioritizing issues of equity, access and accessibility, safety and privacy, and usability in the design and development of the technology.

"Our many conversations with learners of all ages illustrated the critical need for credentials that tell an individual's unique story of learning and experience while at the same time empowering that individual with agency over their information," says Kimberly Wilson Linson, Director of Credential Ecosystems at RANDA Solutions. "We are incredibly proud to be leaders in building inclusive solutions that give opportunity to all."

"To tap into the exciting potential of LER technologies, developers must understand and prioritize the needs of end users," said Sierra Noakes, Marketplace Project Director at Digital Promise. "Congratulations to Teacher Wallet and Open Credential Publisher for demonstrating that equity drives product design!"

Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select technologies based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the LER Inclusive Design: Product Certification in August 2022 and has certified three technologies to date.

To learn more about Product Certifications, visit Digital Promise's website https://productcertifications.digitalpromise.org/ and reach out via email productcertifications@digitalpromise.org if you would like to get involved. To learn more about LERs and the portfolio of LER Projects Digital Promise is engaged in, please complete this form https://forms.gle/SmkaLSnyzR9iM6fK9 or email lei@digitalpromise.org and a member of our team will be in contact.

Press Contact:

Kimberly Wilson Linson

RANDA Solutions

kimberly.linson@randasolutions.com

Crystal Williams

Digital Promise

cwilliams@digitalpromise.org

About RANDA Solutions

For 20 years, RANDA has provided teacher effectiveness systems to state level agencies. They continue to mature their platforms to meet the needs of modern education systems. Solutions include roster verification, student claiming, observation and evaluation, licensure, salary, and the creation of an overall teacher portfolio. Currently RANDA platforms impact approximately 10% of the teaching population in the United States. RANDA wants to grow its ability to solve teacher frustrations. "We know teachers want to make a difference for as many students as possible. Providing this new functionality to existing platforms allows them to do just that," says CEO Marty Reed. http://www.randasolutions.com

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website http://digitalpromise.org/ and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

