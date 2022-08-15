Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Fullerton
We are thrilled to add another office in Fullerton and look forward to providing excellent service to all of our clients throughout the city of Fullerton and surrounding communities”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With great pleasure, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced the Grand Opening of their new office location in the city of Fullerton. This move will enable them to better serve the needs of their clients throughout the Orange County area and the Greater Los Angeles area, especially in Southeast Los Angeles County.
"We are thrilled to add another office in Fullerton and look forward to providing excellent service to all of our clients throughout the city of Fullerton and surrounding communities," said David Delgado, Area Team Leader and President & CEO of Freedom Choice Lending. “One of the easiest decisions for me is joining YHSGR! This has allowed me to better serve my team. The team gets specialized training from other top producing agents resulting in better serving our clients because they deserve the best!”
This is the perfect opportunity to welcome Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's current clients to their new home, as well as anyone looking for an experienced and trustworthy Real Estate Team to work for their interests.
On August 11, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10x network hosted an Open House at their brand new location, 1400 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 640, Fullerton, CA 92835. The host, area team leader, David Delgado, was on hand to answer potential customers' questions about the company and its services. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's goal is to expand statewide throughout California and provide excellent service to its clients as they have done since its inception.
“It’s the partnership principle: working together increases the odds of winning together. Mother Teresa was so wise when she said, “I can do what you cannot do, and you can do what I cannot do. Together we can do great things.” You may be able to go faster alone, but you can certainly go farther if you go together!” added Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
