Prescient Work of Fiction Dares to Challenge a World of Chaos and Catastrophe
Original novel presents an eerily accurate look at the modern world and hope for a better futureAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Earth is warming, nations are on the brink of war, and fear riddles the planet. What could unite and rebalance the planet? For those seeking a better future in the midst of an historic precipice, look no further than King of the World (The Moon Above Pte. Ltd, Feb. 17, 2015) by Randall Coleman. Predictive without being predictable, King of the World imagines a world parallel to our own, where Coleman offers a unique and imaginative perspective on those determined to bring humanity into a brighter future despite those who would conspire against it.
Set in 2022, the Group of Five are like-minded, globally influential, and ready to change the world. In their quest to restore balance, the Group of Five seeks to elect a true king of the world. However, those able and willing to thwart them will stop at nothing to keep their dream of a better future from reaching fruition. Between white-knuckle action and philosophically edged politics, readers will find modern truths and challenges that push them to face their own idealizations of the future and actions toward those ends. Who—if anyone—could bring balance to a toppling planet? What forces would find any means to stop them? And what is our role in a world run by those with unimaginable wealth and unchecked power?
An in-depth look at influence, conspiracy, and the daunting responsibility of choice under controlled information, King of the World simultaneously captivates readers with suspense while curing pessimism toward the future. Goodreads reviews call King of the World “fascinating to read” and “impossible to put down.”
About the Author
Randall Coleman grew up exploring the shores of Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake, which triggered his wonder for life at an early age. After nearly three years of university, he finished his education by spending a year at a Zen center in California, which has remained the greatest influence in his life, even while clinging to his roof to save his life in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand during the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004. He has extensive experience in television and was an early pioneer of the worldwide cable industry. Randall is an avid golfer and spends his time writing, painting, and creating music, as well as new visions for the future.
More about Greenleaf Book Group
Greenleaf Book Group is an independent publisher and distributor located in Austin, Texas, dedicated to empowering authors. Greenleaf’s hybrid publishing model is uniquely positioned to offer the benefits of both traditional publishing and self-publishing. To learn more about Greenleaf, visit www.greenleafbookgroup.com.
