Gross Electric Announces Strategic Leadership Transition as Fourth Generation Takes Over Electrical Supply Division

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gross Electric today announced a strategic leadership transition that advances the company’s multigenerational legacy and strengthens its operational focus. As part of an internal family succession plan, ownership of the company’s Electric Supply Division has transitioned to the fourth generation of the Gross family. Under the new name Gross Electric Supply, the division will be led by Drew and Jason Gross, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued evolution.Drew Gross will serve as President of Gross Electric Supply, guiding the company’s overall strategy, operations, and long-term growth initiatives. Jason Gross will continue in outside supply sales, deepening customer relationships and supporting business development efforts. Together, they will lead the supply company with a commitment to building on its century-long foundation of service and reliability.“This transition honors our family’s legacy and positions us for the future,” said Laurie Gross. “Drew and Jason bring tremendous energy and a clear vision for growth. Their leadership allows Gross Electric Supply to operate with enhanced focus while ensuring our customers receive the same exceptional service they’ve trusted for generations.”Gross Electric Supply will continue serving commercial, industrial and institutional customers throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with the expertise and reliability the company has provided for more 115 years.Laurie Gross will maintain full ownership and leadership of Gross Electric’s lighting showroom operations and will remain focused on residential lighting solutions for homeowners, builders, and designers.For customers of both companies, service will continue without interruption. Existing contacts,processes, and support structures remain in place. The transition is designed to strengthen each business area by enabling more focused strategy, investment, and operational clarity.“We are proud to continue the Gross family tradition and help take Gross Electric Supply to the next level,” said Drew Gross, President of Gross Electric Supply. “Our goal is to grow the business while staying true to the values our family built over generations.”“This transition gives us the opportunity to focus on what we do best and deliver even better service moving forward,” added Jason Gross.To learn more about Gross Electric and Gross Electric Supply, visit grosselectric.com ###About Gross Electric:Gross Electric is a family-owned business with over a century of expertise in lighting and home solutions. With showrooms in Toledo, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Howell and Elk Rapids, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana, the company is known for its commitment to quality and service innovation. Gross Electric continues to expand its offerings and locations to meet the needs of homeowners, builders and designers across the Midwest.About Gross Electric Supply:Gross Electric Supply is a fourth-generation family-owned electrical and lighting distributor serving commercial, industrial and institutional customers across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. With a focus on reliability and customer service, Gross Electric Supply provides quality products and tailored solutions backed by more than 100 years of industry expertise.Contacts:Elizabeth Gibsonegibson@grosselectric.com

