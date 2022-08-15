Summer Newsletter is Available

The summer issue of Idaho Naturalist News (the quarterly newsletter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program) is available and it is big! Idaho Master Naturalists are busy all across the state. Read about educating kids about curlews, finding monarchs, native plants, pollinator garden projects and the Rendezvous. Learn what Idaho Master Naturalists do across Idaho to help manage wildlife and natural resources.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.