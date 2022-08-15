Chief Justice Paul Newby Recognizes Courthouse Employees for Professionalism

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby recently recognized three Judicial Branch and courthouse employees who have consistently demonstrated professionalism and who have gained the respect of their peers. Chief Justice Newby presented Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Mayakis, Wake County Court Reporter Jenny Carroll, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy and Bailiff Raj Nandlal with the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence in recognition of their professionalism and for treating others the way they would want to be treated.

Mark Mayakis is a career prosecutor who served in the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office before joining the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office when he and his wife decided to move to the Apex area. During his tenure, Mayakis set the standard high for professionalism and ethics. His coworkers in Cabarrus nicknamed him “Encyclopedia” because he is known to recite from memory most statutes, case law, and ethics opinions. Mark treats everyone with an even hand and complete respect. He has gained a reputation for being a skilled trial attorney who receives glowing reviews from jurors for his professionalism and is respected by judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and defense attorneys. Mayakis is known for his steady, self-assured confidence in seeking justice for crime victims. He tirelessly works to maintain public safety with a quiet resolve while never seeking attention or recognition.

Mark Mayakis (center) receives the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence Award

Wake County Resident Court Reporter Jenny Carroll served as both resident and rover in the Wayne and Johnston County areas before her service in Wake County. Carroll has served with distinction for many years during which she has demonstrated a particular ability to handle anything and everything she encounters with unparalleled self-confidence. Carroll is often emulated and looked to as a mentor by other court reporters. She has served in leadership roles with the N.C. Association of Official Court Reporters when called upon but has gracefully handed off the batons to others who she has followed and supported. Carroll is known to treat all parties and litigants with courtesy and respect and give each case, from misdemeanors to murders or medical malpractice, careful attention. Despite her years of experience, she takes advantage of professional development opportunities with eagerness.

Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (L) presents Jenny Carroll (R) with the Certificate of Excellence Award

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy and Bailiff Raj Nandlal is a spouse, parent, and a veteran who served as a sergeant in the United States Marines Corps from 1991 to 1998. In 2000, Nandlal began his career with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. As a bailiff, Nandlal conducts himself according to military standards. Nandlal provides motivation to his peers, supervises inmates with respect, and ensures all judicial documents are completed thoroughly. He completes each shift focused on safety and security of the judicial staff. Nandlal is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that every citizen, clerk, attorney, and judge will not only be treated respectfully, but that they will go home safely at the end of each day. Nandlal received a Steller Award for his actions on February 18, 2021, when he rendered assistance during a superior court trial to a juror who was in distress and choking. His acute observation within the courtroom and quick actions averted a possible life-threatening situation.