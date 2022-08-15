Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,583 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Paul Newby Recognizes Courthouse Employees for Professionalism

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby recently recognized three Judicial Branch and courthouse employees who have consistently demonstrated professionalism and who have gained the respect of their peers. Chief Justice Newby presented Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Mayakis, Wake County Court Reporter Jenny Carroll, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy and Bailiff Raj Nandlal with the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence in recognition of their professionalism and for treating others the way they would want to be treated.

Mark Mayakis is a career prosecutor who served in the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office before joining the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office when he and his wife decided to move to the Apex area. During his tenure, Mayakis set the standard high for professionalism and ethics. His coworkers in Cabarrus nicknamed him “Encyclopedia” because he is known to recite from memory most statutes, case law, and ethics opinions. Mark treats everyone with an even hand and complete respect. He has gained a reputation for being a skilled trial attorney who receives glowing reviews from jurors for his professionalism and is respected by judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and defense attorneys. Mayakis is known for his steady, self-assured confidence in seeking justice for crime victims. He tirelessly works to maintain public safety with a quiet resolve while never seeking attention or recognition.

Mark Mayakis (center) receives the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence Award
Mark Mayakis (center) receives the Chief Justice's Certificate of Excellence Award

Wake County Resident Court Reporter Jenny Carroll served as both resident and rover in the Wayne and Johnston County areas before her service in Wake County. Carroll has served with distinction for many years during which she has demonstrated a particular ability to handle anything and everything she encounters with unparalleled self-confidence. Carroll is often emulated and looked to as a mentor by other court reporters. She has served in leadership roles with the N.C. Association of Official Court Reporters when called upon but has gracefully handed off the batons to others who she has followed and supported. Carroll is known to treat all parties and litigants with courtesy and respect and give each case, from misdemeanors to murders or medical malpractice, careful attention. Despite her years of experience, she takes advantage of professional development opportunities with eagerness.

Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (L) presents Jenny Carroll (R) with the Certificate of Excellence Award
Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (L) presents Jenny Carroll (R) with the Certificate of Excellence Award

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy and Bailiff Raj Nandlal is a spouse, parent, and a veteran who served as a sergeant in the United States Marines Corps from 1991 to 1998. In 2000, Nandlal began his career with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. As a bailiff, Nandlal conducts himself according to military standards. Nandlal provides motivation to his peers, supervises inmates with respect, and ensures all judicial documents are completed thoroughly. He completes each shift focused on safety and security of the judicial staff. Nandlal is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that every citizen, clerk, attorney, and judge will not only be treated respectfully, but that they will go home safely at the end of each day. Nandlal received a Steller Award for his actions on February 18, 2021, when he rendered assistance during a superior court trial to a juror who was in distress and choking. His acute observation within the courtroom and quick actions averted a possible life-threatening situation.

Deputy Raj Nandlal (R) receives the Certificate of Excellence Award from Chief Justice Paul Newby (L).
Deputy Raj Nandlal (R) receives the Certificate of Excellence Award from Chief Justice Paul Newby (L). 

You just read:

Chief Justice Paul Newby Recognizes Courthouse Employees for Professionalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.