Kimberly Hoge 1962-2022

Kimberly Hoge, 60, Bismarck, passed away peacefully the morning of August 11, 2022 at home after a fierce and tremendously brave battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 19, 2022, at Century Baptist Church, with Pastor Paul Herr officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a future date for immediate family. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to service at the church.

Kim was born in Bismarck to Arnold and Gladyce (Lippert) Krein on April 24, 1962. She grew up in Bismarck where she attended Century High School. A year after graduation, she married her best friend, Monte Hoge on June 13, 1981. In 1990, they welcomed their only child, Kyle Hoge, into the world.

Kimberly started her career within the North Dakota Court System as a Data Input Operator and Account Technician on June 21, 1982. Her professional journey moved into Central Legal where she was a secretary for the staff. In 2017, she became a Judicial Assistant for a North Dakota Supreme Court Justice. She gave 40 years of dedicated service to the State of North Dakota.

There were two seasons Kimberly lived by, sunshine and stitching. If the sun was shining, she would either be outside tending to her yard and flowers or on the boat sunbathing. She spent the weekends with family in Riverdale, where her husband and her own a lake house. When sunshine was exchanged for snowflakes, you would find Kim inside quilting with her friends and daughter-in-law. Kim loved to attend her annual quilt retreats. Every year, she would create a quilt to be raffled off to raise money for the American Cancer Society. She was a huge advocate for cancer research, raising thousands of dollars to find a cure. This passion was fueled by the love she had for her parents, who both battled with cancer. Kim also enjoyed family trips wherever the road may have led. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a grandmother. In the short time as a grandma, they were able to spend many precious moments together. Her infectious laugh was loved by so many, and her welcoming nature made everyone feel like family. Even jokingly would call her son’s friends her adopted kids, caring for them as her own.

Kimberly will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, Monte; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Emily Hoge; granddaughter, Maelynn Hoge; sister, Karla (Clayton) Maier; two nephews and one niece, Dusty (Kaylee) Day, Megan Maier, and Logan Maier; and great-niece, Delta.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting for the therapy of future cancer patients. Innovative Therapy of Mandan provides in-home physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The personal care our family received, and their patient advocacy is unmatched.