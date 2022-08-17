Hops and Hogs Fest Promo Code

Submit Release
Hops and Hogs Festival is coming to Charlotte North Caroline, the Hops and Hogs festival promo code is active for discount hops and hogs tickets.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hops and Hogs Festival is coming to Charlotte North Carolina October 8th, 2022 at the American legion Memorial Stadium. Discount Tickets to Hog and Hops Festival can be purchased using the Hops and Hogs festival promo code. The Hops and Hogs festival promo code is "RSVP". The Hops and Hogs festival has engaged DIQ SEO to provide event digital marketing assistance for this music festival. DIQ SEO is known for being one of the Best SEO companies in Texas.

There will be a Hops and Hogs BBQ Competition. Think you have what it takes to be crowned winner of 5x World Champion Myron Mixon’s official competition? Here is your chance to enter the meat wars. 2 Divisions: Date: Oct 8th Division 1: Judged in Rib category; Entry Fee $300.00; (Division 1 eligible for 1st place champion price of $2,000.00 prize money and award) Division 2: Judged in Brisket category; Entry Fee $300.00; (Division 1 eligible for 1st place champion price of $2,000.00 prize money and award)

The Hops and Hogs 2022 Lineup
The Hops and Hogs festival tickets are on sale now. The festival will feature performances by Collective soul, the return of default, and randy paul.

