Workstyle Flexible Spaces Launches New Co-working Space in Sugar Land, TX!
Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the completion of its new space at 1601 Industrial Blvd in Sugar Land, TX.
The project brings approximately 24,000 RSF of additional Workstyle collaborative spaces to the third floor of the property. 1601 Industrial Blvd is conveniently located in the heart of Sugar Land, TX. The renovation of the signature private office environment includes modern art-inspired lounges, coffee bars, huddle rooms, and tenant conference facilities with a contemporary high-end finish. Customers have the option to select furnished or unfurnished offices all of which include complimentary Wi-Fi.
As companies move back to in-person work, there has been a spike in demand for flexible and collaborative offices. Marc El-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, commented “we are extremely excited to bring this additional co-working space closer to where many of our customers live. Demand for this style of working from the residential neighborhoods of Sugarland that surround our properties at 12808 West Airport Blvd and 1601 Industrial Blvd, is extremely high and as we are currently running at almost full occupancy with our existing space, it was not a difficult decision to double that footprint with 24,000 square feet, that will feature some of our latest office and design innovations!”.
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of traditional office space.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over
15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
