Closure Begins Next Week on Cummings Creek Road in Farmington Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) will be closed starting next week in Farmington Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning on Monday, August 22, Cummings Creek Road will be closed between the intersections with Learn Road (T-693) and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.



A detour using Learn Road, Farmington Hill Road (T-848), and Elkhorn Road will be in place for the duration of the project.



Work is expected to be completed on Friday, September 9, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



