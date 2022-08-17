Openforce Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
Company achieves high rankings as employees recognize approachable leadership and its open door policy
The backbone of our company is empowering people to work without limits. We celebrate and thank our dedicated employees for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, is proud to announce its recent certification by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Openforce. This year, 84% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Openforce is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Openforce CEO Wendy Greenland. “The backbone of our company is empowering people to work without limits. This applies to our employees just as much as it applies to the clients we serve. We celebrate and thank our dedicated employees for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
In the survey’s open-ended comment section, several employees applauded Openforce’s commitment to a healthier work/life balance through its flexible work from home policy. Employees also favorably mentioned the company’s investment in professional and personal development through their training initiatives. In addition, employees appreciated team outings such as the option to attend an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game. Lastly, many employees commented on Openforce’s “open door” policy, stating that executives and leadership are approachable and engaged with their teams.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
