Vytio Delivers Vytio for Hospitality Solution to EVEN Hotel New York - Midtown East

I immediately knew it (Vytio for Hospitality) would enhance our guest experience. Once we signed on, they made sure everything was taken care of from start to finish.”ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vytio (pronounced “vit-ee-o”) formally known as InfoValue Computing, Inc., a leading global provider of IP video solutions is pleased to announce a partnership with EVEN Hotel New York - Midtown East.
The partnership kicked off with a successful installation of Vytio’s Hospitality solution to the 230-room hotel. In addition to television services, guests will have access to on-demand in-room workout and yoga instruction, newsletters, hotel event reminders and much more. The addition of the Vytio for Hospitality solution will elevate what is already a world-class guest experience at EVEN Hotel New York - Midtown East.
“Working with Vytio was a breeze to get set up. They showed me a demo about what their product could do and I immediately knew it would enhance our guest experience. Once we signed on, they made sure everything was taken care of from start to finish. The whole team was easy and friendly to work with, which made it easy for me to continue doing my day-to-day responsibilities,” said the General Manager of the EVEN Hotel, David Mignano.
“It’s always great to work with a customer like David, and his team at EVEN Hotel New York – Midtown East,” said Richard Chen, President & COO of Vytio, “they’re a highly motivated, and innovative team that are excited to use the Vytio for Hospitality solution to its full capabilities, in order to optimize the guest experience.”
For more information about the EVEN Hotel New York- Midtown East and for reservations please visit https://www.ihg.com/evenhotels/hotels/us/en/new-york/nycev/hoteldetail.
About Vytio
Founded in 1994 as InfoValue Computing, and experts in providing comprehensive and premium IP Media platforms and solutions, Vytio is recognized for innovations and advances in IPTV technology that have set the pace in performance, scalability, and intelligence. Vytio delivers IPTV solutions and products to the hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprise, government, and telecom markets. Vytio's corporate headquarters are located at 4 Westchester Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523.
More information on Vytio as well as its products and services at www.vyt.io, via e-mail at info@vyt.io , or by phone at (914) 345-5980.
