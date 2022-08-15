FUNiX becomes Udemy's strategic partner in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, has announced a strategic partnership with FUNiX, the leading online education platform in Việt Nam.

The partnership opens up an opportunity for millions of Vietnamese learners to acquire the most in-demand IT skills in Việt Nam and the global market, achieving professional and personal development through online education.

“The value of online training in Việt Nam has been undeniable,” said FUNiX Founder Nguyễn Thành Nam. “Udemy has come at the right time for FUNiX and Việt Nam. I believe the combined strength of Udemy’s high-quality courses and FUNiX’s strong support services will bring great success to both companies.”

Rich Qiu, President of Udemy New Ventures, said: “When expanding into any new market, we always look for a pioneer with strong leadership capability. Udemy is fortunate to have found a partner with comprehensive strength like FUNiX. Two leading companies working together will conquer the market.”

Expressing her appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with Udemy, FUNiX CEO Lê Minh Đức said: “Udemy and FUNiX have a common mission of delivering large-scale online training in various professional competencies, from programming and digital marketing to designing and accounting. With this great common goal, I believe that our two companies will together achieve many successes and contribute to education development in Việt Nam.”

FUNiX is the leading online education platform in Việt Nam. Established in 2015, FUNiX has trained more than 18,000 students and built the largest network of industry mentors in the country.

The students are connected with all necessary resources to leverage knowledge on the internet to achieve education and career goals. FUNiX’s certificates & credits are widely recognised by corporates and universities in Việt Nam and overseas.

Udemy is one of the world’s largest Massive Open Online Courses platforms. Millions of students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 150,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. — VNS