Call for Submissions: Workplace Safety and Education Grants  

Boston, MA — The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) Department of Industrial Accidents (DIA) is now accepting Workplace Safety and Education Grant submissions. Applications are due September 30, 2022.

Training programs that have been funded in the past often include OHSA 10 or 30, aerial lift, fall protection, crane and rigger, forklift, ergonomics, CPR/AED, injury prevention, fire/electrical, asbestos, defensive and winter driving, lead hazards, toxins and hazards communication, trenching excavation, confined space rescue, and more. Applicants are also encouraged to develop new training specific to the needs of their workforce.

“Safety Grants represent an $800,000 annual investment in the safety of the Commonwealth’s workforce,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “I encourage companies to take advantage of this opportunity to provide their employees with the knowledge they need to help create a healthier and safer workplace.”

DIA’s Office of Safety is responsible for administering and managing the Workplace Safety Training and Education Grant Program. The goal of the program is to promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace through training, education, and other preventative programs for employees and employers, as well as organizations operating within the Commonwealth and covered by Massachusetts Workers’ Compensation Law.

To date, the Department of Industrial Accidents has funded hundreds of programs that have benefited and educated thousands of workers and employers throughout the Commonwealth. A total of $800,000 is budgeted annually for the Workplace Safety and Education Grant Program.

Grants are awarded to qualified applicants through a competitive selection process. Applications can be submitted to DIA’s Office of Safety seeking up to a maximum of $25,000 per entity, per fiscal year. Interested employers can email safety@mass.gov to receive an application package. Visit mass.gov/DIA to learn more.

