Nurses Find Nutrition an Effective Addition to Their Services
One of the positive outcomes of the COVID pandemic is the increase in awareness of just how important nutrition is to maintain a healthy body
One of the services gaining in popularity with nurses is assisting patients to learn about the link between nutrition and health. One of the positive outcomes of the COVID pandemic is the increase in awareness of just how important nutrition is to maintain a healthy body and fighting disease.
— Judy Gibbs RN BSN
Most Americans are woefully ignorant about what good nutrition is and what the lack of good food can do to a body. This is where nurses can play a valuable role.
According to the CDC, a healthy diet helps children grow and develop properly and reduces their risk of chronic diseases. Adults who eat a healthy diet live longer and have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Healthy eating can help people with chronic diseases manage these conditions and avoid complications.
Unfortunately, doctors and nurses don’t get much in the way of nutrition training. Adding a qualification in nutrition can be exactly what’s needed to improve patient results. And there is a growing demand in America for personalized nutrition plans. The idea that everyone’s body is unique and different has led to people realizing that popular diets can’t be right for everyone.
A nurse is in the perfect position to advise patients about nutrition and help them discover how their body reacts to different nutritional products. Judy Gibbs started her own practice after a personal health challenge led her to discovering Nutrition Response Testing® - a safe, non-invasive method of discovering the root cause of a health challenge and finding the exact nutrients that a body needs to heal itself.
After seeing how well this technique worked for her, Gibbs decided to train as a practitioner so she could help others. She did the full lineup of Nutrition Response Testing training and graduated as a Clinical Master in 2016.
Since then, she’s added nutrition testing, personalized nutrition plans, and nutrition coaching to her Nurse Practitioner services. She counsels her patients on nutrition, so they can achieve their health goals.
“I was thoroughly intrigued by the procedure and the results,” says Gibbs. “I’m now able to provide similar results with my patients and their families. I do no advertising and my practice is growing all the time”
Twenty-four States and the District of Columbia permit Nurse Practitioners to open their own practice. An RN wanting to train as a Nutrition Response Testing practitioner should consult their state’s laws regarding operating a business or practice. Each state has laws that govern who can operate a nutrition business.
For more information about training to be a Nutrition Response Testing Practitioner visit https://www.unsinc.info
