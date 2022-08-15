Denago and Bike.com Debuts "Commute 1" eBike

In its first year, Denago and Bike.com roll out their third eBike while attracting positive critical reviews on quality and ride experience

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a strong launch success in year one, Bike.com is unveiling the newest Denago eBike, the Commute 1. The new urban style eBike follows the launch of the comfort style City Model 1 Step-Thru and Top Tube eBikes, which were named Best High-Speed Electric Bike, by GH (Good Housekeeping) Institute.

The Denago Commute 1 was developed by an impressive team of industry experts and bike enthusiasts as an eBike for the urban and suburban rider looking to replace trips by car and parking challenges, or simply to explore and enjoy an easy breezy ride outdoors.

With speeds up to 28MPH, the dynamic class 3 eBike couples a 500W rear hub motor with a 652.8wh removable internal battery that charges in just 3-4 hours. Further, riders are ensured a comfortable and stable ride thanks to the high volume 27.5" x 2.6" wide tires, front suspension fork and suspension seat post.

The standard aluminum front and rear fenders help protect you from the environment, while the integrated heavy duty rear rack provides ample room on top for cargo and for panniers on the sides. And most importantly, the standard front head light will help keep you and the road visible.

"When you consider all the benefits of an eBike, it is really amazing how much value they provide compared to their relatively low purchase price," said David Duecker, Bike.com CEO. "In addition to spiking gas prices and carbon emissions, there are often hidden operating costs of cars that we tend to forget about until we get the bill. Keep miles off your car and say goodbye to traffic with any of our Denago models."

At $1999.00, the Commute 1 is available at Bike.com in a low stand over top tube frame or the easy-on, easy-off step-thru frame. Both frames are available in two sizes: small/medium and large/extra-large to accommodate a range of riders.

For more information, and to learn about the range of services and products offered, visit Bike.com.

About Bike.com

Bike.com is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform designed for bicyclists of all experience levels. Launched in Dallas in 2022, Bike.com is a community where anyone interested in riding can come to learn, explore and purchase a bike, while also enjoying a best-in-class customer experience. They currently offer their own line of Denago eBikes, and plan to expand later this year to help every person get where they need to go.

