CROOW Named "Top 30 Innovative Companies Which Everyone Should Know in 2022"

Video Tech Startup Recognized by Global Business Leader Magazine

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROOW has been named one of the Top 30 Innovative Companies Which Everyone Should Know in 2022 by Global Business Leader Magazine. A pioneering video management software company, CROOW is a collaboration platform built to enable teams to deliver quality video through advanced workflows and tools that engage and enable talent in a more streamlined manner.

Global Business Leader Mag focuses on companies and executives across the world who are industry-leaders, giving those brands and individuals the opportunity to share their business-building journeys and inspire future entrepreneurs as they embark on growing the next generation of startups. Global Business Leader Magazine releases this list annually, featuring inspiring entrepreneur journeys of innovative teams that have successfully launched and have great potential. CROOW’s recognition comes based on the incubation of its software platform through agencies, marketing organizations, video production teams, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“CROOW is collaboration platform built for executives, marketers, and production companies to achieve high-quality productions in a streamlined manner so that video production doesn’t have to be so complicated and time consuming,”, said CROOW CEO David Capece. “We are focused on collaboration technology that streamlines communications, increases transparency, makes teamwork more seamless, and leads to more fulfilling projects.”

CROOW’s recognition from Global Business Leader Mag is the latest in a string of distinctions and awards the company has earned throughout 2022. After being named a Top 100 Startup in the United States, the company has also been named a Top 10 Collaboration Technology Solutions Provider and a Top 10 Most Innovative Company to Watch.

About CROOW

CROOW is a rapidly growing software company with a platform built to empower collaboration in creative and video. CROOW has smart workflows and efficient tools paired with collaboration to connect teams and independent talent in order to get work done profitably in the gig economy. The company’s flagship product, CROOW Studio, is disrupting the video marketing industry as it provides studio-quality video to companies and brands while leveraging software, workflow, and template libraries to reduce nearly 70% of the costs. For more information, visit CROOW.com.

