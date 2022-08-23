Submit Release
CROOW Named Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022

Tampa Bay Startup Recognized by CXO Outlook

We are setting the technology standard at the leading edge of video production”
— CROOW CEO David Capece

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROOW has been named one of the top 10 most innovative companies to watch in 2022 by CXO Outlook. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, CROOW’s collaboration platform streamlines creative and video production. CROOW unifies projects, assets, and deliverables into one platform through smart workflows and advanced tools.

A global, independent publication for C-Suite employees all around the world, CXO Outlook publishes insightful stories, ideas, and reports to inform readers and track the pulse of the business world. This innovation list is an annual compilation posted by CXO Outlook, recognizing top technology companies that convert insights and ideas into business leading solutions.

CROOW has been featured because its project management and workflow based solution is designed as the next generation of software that enables companies to break through barriers and accelerate growth in the fast growing sector of video. The Company’s flagship product, CROOW Studio offers studio quality video at a fraction of the cost. After launching in Tampa Bay, CROOW has expanded its video production work from the Tampa Bay area into the Philadelphia and Atlanta metropolitan areas, with additional markets on deck.

“What makes CROOW’s innovation journey unique is that our products have been honed in on the creative and production industries from a software perspective, while maintaining empathy for the creative process,” said CROOW CEO David Capece, “We are setting the technology standard at the leading edge of video production.”

CXO Outlook’s recognition is the latest distinction for CROOW, which has been previously recognized as a Top 100 Startup and named one of the Top 10 Collaboration Technology Solutions Providers.

About CROOW
CROOW is a rapidly growing software company with a platform built to empower collaboration in creative and video. CROOW has smart workflows and efficient tools paired with collaboration to connect teams and independent talent in order to get work done profitably in the gig economy. The company’s flagship product, CROOW Studio, is disrupting the video marketing industry as it provides studio-quality video to companies and brands while leveraging software, workflow, and template libraries to reduce nearly 70% of the costs. For more information, visit CROOW.com.

Ryan O’Neil
CROOW
+1 914.334.2519
