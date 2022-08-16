COVID-19 pandemic slows tech sustainability initiatives

The main issues stopping businesses from being sustainable Gurpreet Purewal

Concerns about COVID-19 and short-term issues are big barriers to preventing businesses from becoming more sustainable, says a new iResearch Services report

LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing sustainability progress in the technology industry, a new report suggests.

Around one in three tech leaders (31%) taking part in the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report say the pandemic is a significant factor in slowing the progress of sustainability initiatives.

Concerns about COVID-19 and short-term issues are the fourth biggest barrier to preventing businesses from becoming more sustainable, according to the report from leading thought leadership company iResearch Services.

Vice President of Sales, Gurpreet Purewal, says, “While tech businesses innovated to limit the impact of COVID, some companies limited their spending elsewhere, including delaying sustainability initiatives.

“Our report was conducted in late 2021, so does not take into account the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rapid rise of inflation, but it is reasonable to assume that these pressures, too, might cause funds to be diverted from sustainability initiatives, which leads to more bad news and additional challenges in prioritising environmental, social and governance progress.”

