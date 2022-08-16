Submit Release
COVID-19 pandemic slows tech sustainability initiatives

Gurpreet Purewal

Concerns about COVID-19 and short-term issues are big barriers to preventing businesses from becoming more sustainable, says a new iResearch Services report

While tech businesses innovated to limit the impact of COVID, some companies limited their spending elsewhere, including delaying sustainability initiatives.”
— Gurpreet Purewal, Vice President of Sales

LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing sustainability progress in the technology industry, a new report suggests.

Around one in three tech leaders (31%) taking part in the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report say the pandemic is a significant factor in slowing the progress of sustainability initiatives.

Concerns about COVID-19 and short-term issues are the fourth biggest barrier to preventing businesses from becoming more sustainable, according to the report from leading thought leadership company iResearch Services.

Vice President of Sales, Gurpreet Purewal, says, “While tech businesses innovated to limit the impact of COVID, some companies limited their spending elsewhere, including delaying sustainability initiatives.

“Our report was conducted in late 2021, so does not take into account the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rapid rise of inflation, but it is reasonable to assume that these pressures, too, might cause funds to be diverted from sustainability initiatives, which leads to more bad news and additional challenges in prioritising environmental, social and governance progress.”

As well as the How Sustainability is Technology? report, iResearch Services produces many data-driven reports for leading companies in the financial services, technology, healthcare and professional services sectors.

About iResearch Services
iResearch Services is a global data and insight-driven thought leadership agency. Research is at the heart of everything we do, with evidence-based research knowledge empowering brands to connect with their audiences to build digital trust and be respected as thought leaders. Thought leadership enables brands from all sectors to become powerful authorities, helping them to deliver influential, impactful, insight-based opinions. iResearch Services helps clients to unearth customer challenges and tackle topics to drive business and societal change. Our all-encompassing service, from research to thought leadership, to activation and lead generation strategies, makes us the thought leadership partner of choice for clients across technology, financial and professional services.

Madelaine Oppert, Senior Marketing Manager
iResearch Services
+44 7563 584705
