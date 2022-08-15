Submit Release
News Search

There were 167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,075 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for June 2022

MACAU, August 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 121 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in June 2022, an increase of 6 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 5.5% to 37,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in June dropped by 6.3 percentage points year-on-year to 39.1%; the rate for 5-star hotels was 31.9%, a decrease of 12.2 percentage points year-on-year.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in June went down by 10.3% year-on-year to 421,000; Mainland guests (315,000) and local guests (78,000) fell by 11.9% and 5.6% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In the first half of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 12.8 percentage points year-on-year to 37.6%. The number of guests went down by 22.3% year-on-year to 2,624,000, whereas their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In June, visitors joining local tours totalled 1,800, representing a decline of 72.3% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 82.8% to 3,600. In the first half of 2022, number of local tour visitors decreased by 35.8% year-on-year to 18,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 79.6% to 20,000.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for June 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.