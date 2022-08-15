Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for June 2022

MACAU, August 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 121 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in June 2022, an increase of 6 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 5.5% to 37,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in June dropped by 6.3 percentage points year-on-year to 39.1%; the rate for 5-star hotels was 31.9%, a decrease of 12.2 percentage points year-on-year.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in June went down by 10.3% year-on-year to 421,000; Mainland guests (315,000) and local guests (78,000) fell by 11.9% and 5.6% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In the first half of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 12.8 percentage points year-on-year to 37.6%. The number of guests went down by 22.3% year-on-year to 2,624,000, whereas their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In June, visitors joining local tours totalled 1,800, representing a decline of 72.3% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 82.8% to 3,600. In the first half of 2022, number of local tour visitors decreased by 35.8% year-on-year to 18,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 79.6% to 20,000.