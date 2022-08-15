Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
6clicks worldwide leadership team disrupts the GRC software market with revolutionary platform for businesses, advisors, VARs and MSPs
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Cyber advisor and MSP, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities.
Increasing GRC requirements mean that compliance officers need to do more than just ‘check the box’ to meet risk management objectives. 6clicks’ platform allows our clients to seamlessly manage GRC.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities.
— Tim Burke, CEO
Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services and related managed service offerings.
With 40 years of experience, Quest has a proven track record delivering cybersecurity and managed services to and managed services to clients across all industries. The opportunity to partner with 6clicks appealed to Quest, given 6clicks’ disruption to the market with its unique Hub & Spoke architecture, Hailey AI engine and fully integrated content library.
Tim Burke, CEO of Quest said, “Increasing governance requirements mean that compliance officers need to do more than just ‘check the box’ to meet risk management objectives. 6clicks’ robust platform allows our clients to seamlessly manage GRC across the organization. All of this, coupled with the 6clicks strategy to embrace the channel, made the decision to partner, an easy one.”
Underpinning the 6clicks platform is the Hub & Spoke architecture, referencing the platform’s ability to easily cater for multiple connected accounts. This architecture is ideal to meet the needs of any organization with defined standards and requirements via a centralized management console while maintaining independence at the subsidiary or entity level.
6clicks Chief Executive Officer Anthony Stevens, said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in the US market with our new partnership with Quest, a leader in the cybersecurity space. It was extremely important to 6clicks to team up with a company with a long history in Governance, Risk and Compliance. We are thrilled with our new relationship and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
This announcement follows coverage of 6clicks by world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen who covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, and its capability to rapidly accelerate deployment for enterprises. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/ebook/grc-20-20-solution-perspective
“Increasing governance requirements mean that compliance officers need to do more than just ‘check the box’ to meet risk management objectives. 6clicks’ robust platform allows our clients to seamlessly manage GRC across the organization. All of this, coupled with the 6clicks strategy to embrace the channel, made the decision to partner, an easy one.”, Tim Burke, CEO.
About Quest
Quest® is a leading global technology management firm. For 40 years, we’ve worked seamlessly with our clients to achieve their technology and business goals. Quest delivers IT managed, cloud, consulting, staffing, and support services for cybersecurity, disaster recovery, incident response, unified communications and carrier solutions, virtualization, networking, application development, data center, and physical infrastructure including access control, wireless design, video conferencing, and cabling/fiber optic. Our unique and flexible service level agreement, QuestFlex®, allows companies to customize managed technologies on-premises, off-site, or in the cloud with one of our US-based or international service delivery centers.
Quest® and copyrights by Quest® are registered trademarks of Quest Media & Supplies, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: www.questsys.com. Contact: Darcy_Baker@questsys.com
About 6clicks
6clicks is powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks, includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google, Typeform, and Google Suite. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features
For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit
Michelle Torrey-Teunissen
6clicks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
AI-powered. Integrated content. Risk and compliance reimagined.