Dezyon J. Clark of Kansas, USA Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya

Mr. Dezyon J. Clark (Middle) on stage in Nairobi with admirers

International Speaker and Entrepreneur Dezyon J. Clark was Awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West During an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya

Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After reviewing his recommendation information, the honor review committee of iChange Nations™ approved Dezyon J. Clark to receive this prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana.Mr. Clark age 30 of Topeka, Kansas – USA is an real-estate investor making an impact locally and international with his words and deeds. Mr. Dezyon J. Clark better known as DJ to friends and family has a true come back story. He had a few setbacks in his early years but has made a true 180 degree turn. He has worked to bring entertainment to his community and provided food for the needy.He believes in making a difference and has been a resources to many. DJ has willingly sponsored international projects to help add value and create opportunities for others. He was a speaker and featured US guest at the International Business Connection Summit held at Kenyatta University in Nairobi Kenya.He recently starting working with clients in his Level Up Coaching program which is designed to help them overcome obstacles and maximize their potential.Mr. Dezyon J. Clark was the perfect candidate for the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award.Dr. Astell Collins is Guyana's Distinguished Youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic enrichment.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for P.A.N.C.C.P. Coordinating Unit (C.A.R.I.C.O.M.) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."Mr. Clark was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West. Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Mr. Dezyon is now in the company of several world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

