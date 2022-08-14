Berlin Barracks/ DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004606
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1114 hours
LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Michael Ralph
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle rollover in Orange, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Michael Ralph of Washington had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Ralph was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. After being processed, Ralph was released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/31/2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/31/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191