Berlin Barracks/ DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3004606

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1114 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Michael Ralph                                         

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle rollover in Orange, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Michael Ralph of Washington had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Ralph was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. After being processed, Ralph was released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/31/2022 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/31/2022 at 0800 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

