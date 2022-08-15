How to Care for Someone Who is Dying "The Good Death" 90 Minute Webinar
Families and Caregivers Offered Free End of Life Training Workshop To Support Needs of Dying Loved Ones
100 years ago, caring for the dying was a skill handed down from grandmother to grandchild. Today, that skill is all but lost and, in my opinion, leading to death being 1000x more difficult.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9/10 People want to be cared for at home at the end of life, yet half are dying in the hospital or some other medical institution. Family caregivers have unique needs when facing the challenges of death and dying and there’s a new end of life support and training program designed specifically for families and caregivers to help fill this gap in care.
Families and caregivers are invited to participate in a free, 90-minute virtual workshop on August 18th at 7 p.m. Eastern to learn how to care for someone who is dying with special focus on holistic care.
The Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Caregiver Training
has already delivered to more than 160,000 individuals all over the world by Suzanne O’Brien RN, founder of the International Doulagivers Institute, which trains professional death doulas who bridge the gap in health care between patients/families and hospice care.
Participants in the workshop will learn how to help a loved one from the initial shock of a terminal diagnosis through all three phases of end of life. Topics covered will include planning for an end of life that prioritizes the patient’s needs and wishes, facilitating conversations with friends and family to align expectations, easing anxieties and allowing the patient to control the end-of-life journey. The training also will include intervention strategies in each of the phases of end of life specifically focused on obtaining the highest quality of living every single day.
About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life doula community caregiving training. Doulagivers International recognizes that education and engagement are the keys to a "Good Death". One of the organization's key initiatives is the free monthly Level 1 End of Life Doula Training for Families, a free public education program that empowers patients and families and takes fear out of the end of life.
