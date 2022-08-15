Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,979 in the last 365 days.

How to Care for Someone Who is Dying "The Good Death" 90 Minute Webinar

International Doulagivers Institute

Suzanne B. O'Brien RN

Doulagivers Global Training Thailand

Families and Caregivers Offered Free End of Life Training Workshop To Support Needs of Dying Loved Ones

100 years ago, caring for the dying was a skill handed down from grandmother to grandchild. Today, that skill is all but lost and, in my opinion, leading to death being 1000x more difficult.”
— Suzanne B O'Brien RN
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9/10 People want to be cared for at home at the end of life, yet half are dying in the hospital or some other medical institution. Family caregivers have unique needs when facing the challenges of death and dying and there’s a new end of life support and training program designed specifically for families and caregivers to help fill this gap in care.

Families and caregivers are invited to participate in a free, 90-minute virtual workshop on August 18th at 7 p.m. Eastern to learn how to care for someone who is dying with special focus on holistic care.

The Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Caregiver Training
has already delivered to more than 160,000 individuals all over the world by Suzanne O’Brien RN, founder of the International Doulagivers Institute, which trains professional death doulas who bridge the gap in health care between patients/families and hospice care.

Participants in the workshop will learn how to help a loved one from the initial shock of a terminal diagnosis through all three phases of end of life. Topics covered will include planning for an end of life that prioritizes the patient’s needs and wishes, facilitating conversations with friends and family to align expectations, easing anxieties and allowing the patient to control the end-of-life journey. The training also will include intervention strategies in each of the phases of end of life specifically focused on obtaining the highest quality of living every single day.

Register in advance here for a free link to this webinar. Register Here: https://my.demio.com/ref/CO0s1BcGPgj3jf31

About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life doula community caregiving training. Doulagivers International recognizes that education and engagement are the keys to a "Good Death". One of the organization's key initiatives is the free monthly Level 1 End of Life Doula Training for Families, a free public education program that empowers patients and families and takes fear out of the end of life.

Suzanne B. O'Brien RN
International Doulagivers Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

How to Care for Someone Who is Dying "The Good Death" 90 Minute Webinar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.