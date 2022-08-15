Elected Officials hold Energy Security Summit in Washington

Elected Officials to Protect America

Elected Officials to Protect America holds D.C. Climate Emergency & Energy Security Summit highlighting Clean Energy Solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Press Club, Washington D.C. on August 15, 2022 at 11:00 EST.

Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) lawmakers from across the country, who are also veterans, will first thank Congressional leaders and President Biden for finalizing The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 — a critically important step for inflation, our nation’s security and the health of the planet. EOPA veterans who are elected officials will also implore President Biden to address the national security threat of the climate crisis at an invite-only press conference this morning.

“Elected Officials to Protect America commends the leadership it took to move this historic legislation forward,” said Alex Cornell du Houx, former Maine state Representative, Marine combat veteran, President & Co-Founder of the Elected Officials to Protect America. Even with this unprecedented investment in our security, health, and prosperity, we still have a way to go to meet the 50 % emission reduction by 2030 that scientists, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and the President have set."

The EOPA press conference kicks off their annual D.C. Climate Emergency & Energy Security Summit after the press conference with over 100 elected officials from across America which will convene at the Department of Energy (DoE), along with 325 virtually. It will be a briefing forum of the DoE policies, White House accomplishments and Administration’s energy goals. More significantly, key members at the Summit will highlight new unique clean energy solutions that will be showcased.

Dominic Frongillo, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) comments on the event:

“Elected Officials to Protect America has a full day of activities for participants to share their accomplishments and concerns, learn about the steps the Department of Energy, and the Biden Administration have taken towards a clean energy economy. We are also excited to showcase important clean energy solutions that could be game changing in our shared mission to solve the climate emergency.”

The EOPA Climate Emergency & Energy Security Summit will be at the Department of Energy.

U.S. Department of Energy Briefing Speakers at the Summit:

Ron Pierce, U.S. DOE Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Jigar Shah or representative, Director of the Loan Programs Office of the Department of Energy

Dr. Tony G. Reames, Deputy Director for Energy Justice, U.S. DOE

A Representative from the DOE Office of Tribal Affairs

Climate Solutions Speakers:

Fawn Sharp, President National Congress of American Indians; VP Quinault Indian Nation; EOPA National Leadership Council

Stephan Nicoleau, Managing Director, FullCycle

Dennis O'Leary, CEO & CFO, Dark Pulse

Heidi Roddenberry, President & Board Chair, Roddenberry Foundation

Jonathan Shieber, Partner at Robert Downey Jr's FootPrint Coalition

Satya Tripathi, Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet

Stephan Nicoleau, Managing Director, FullCycle comments on the IRA 2022 Bill:

“This bill can be heralded as the first foundational building block of federal climate action upon which the private sector can build, and invest, into solutions that will make a meaningful contribution towards our commitments for emissions reduction and climate action. The key now will be implementation and the international community coming together in November to meet and exceed the example set here with commitments that too can be a foundation for private sector investment and development.”

Nisaa Jetha, Global Impact Strategist, comments on the alignment to the United Nations SDGs and commitment to mitigation of emissions:

“The bill is a significant landmark in leveraging private sector capital to address the United Nations SDGs and emissions mitigation to further climate solutions."

Elected Officials to Protect America is a network of current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting the planet and people. EOPA is committed to solving the climate crisis, ensuring environmental justice, and protecting our lands and waters. EOPA educates through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental leadership.

