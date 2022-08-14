St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenses Listed Below

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 8/13/22 at 1952

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Mini Mart

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Agg. Domestic X3, Resisting Arrest, Animal Cruelty, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Kelsey Farias

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of an active domestic dispute occurring in the parking lot of the Jiffy Mart in Bradford. Upon their arrival, they witnessed Farias run towards a random woman in the parking lot, rip her hair out and punch her in the face, while taking her to the ground. Farias was taken into custody.

After interviewing witnesses, Troopers learned Farias assaulted a domestic partner multiple times prior to their arrival, and also attempted to run her partner over with her vehicle twice, and was alleged to have used a tire iron in the assault. Furthermore, Farias assaulted her dog while assaulting her partner.

Farias was ultimately held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/15/22 at 1200PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.