Bitskout Joins Asana Partners
Bitskout Announces Its Status as an Asana Technology Partner Delivering No-code AI Solutions for the Future of WorkTALLINN, ESTONIA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitskout today announced that it has joined Asana Partners as a Technology Partner, helping to build connected workflows that hybrid teams use every day. With over 260+ Technology Partners and an extensive global channel partner ecosystem, Asana Partners enables organizations to move faster and coordinate work effortlessly, no matter where their employees are located.
Featuring deep integrations with today’s essential workplace apps, Asana offers a single platform for hybrid work that eliminates information silos and streamlines processes, ensuring teams spend less time coordinating and more time creating. Powered by Asana’s Work Graph® data model, teams can collaborate and manage workflows without manually creating action items and toggling between tools.
“We are thrilled to become an Asana Partner, bringing artificial intelligence to projects to help Asana users automate manual data entry tasks and uncover new insights about their work. We aim to make them even more successful and productive than ever before” said Ilia Zelenkin, CEO and co-founder, Bitskout.
The Bitskout platform allows Asana users to set up AI-powered automations in their projects in minutes, without any coding required. Users can automatically extract data from documents, text and even images and videos, and they can then make use of that readily accessible information however they see fit. For example, Asana users can automatically categorize incoming information like support tickets or orders, and extract information otherwise buried in documents like invoices or contracts to fill out Asana task fields. Bitskout allows users to create new workflows, gather insights, and make efficient decisions. Better yet, with AI enabling their workflows and projects, Asana teams are future-proof and ready for forecasting, prediction, recommendation, and more.
“We’re excited to be expanding our global network of technology partners, helping create integrated workflows that allow our customers to achieve success, whether they’re collaborating in-person or remotely,” said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. “Together, we’re connecting the enterprise’s most essential integrations, like Bitskout, to create the platform for hybrid teams, helping organizations around the world advance their digital transformation efforts and work together more seamlessly than ever before.”
Asana helps more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives, and leading companies rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.
About Bitskout:
Bitskout is an Estonian-based early-stage startup that has created a UNESCO-awarded software platform that empowers projects and tools with AI automation capabilities. With Bitskout, any user, regardless of technical expertise, can add smart plugins to the tools they use to automate low-level tasks — no code or training required. Users can transform information extracted from invoices, contracts, and documents into tasks, for example, or effectively forecast and predict effort per task.
