Bitskout Launches Affiliate Program to Democratise Access to A.I.

Bitskout Is Working to Reach More Customers Looking to Decrease Their Administration Work in Projects with Help of Plug-n-play A.I. that Anybody can use

TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitskout , an award-winning software platform with a no-code, no training needed A.I., has launched an affiliate marketing program . As part of the new affiliate program, no-code consultants, individual affiliate marketers, and professional affiliate networks can earn commission from the referral or sale of Bitskout subscriptions. Commission earned will be based on a percentage of each subscription sold, and on a cash-based incentive basis."The affiliate program is an important step in satisfying the requests we have been getting from partners and potential resellers wishing to promote Bitskout to their client base in exchange for a commission on sales generated," mentioned Bitskout's CEO and co-founder, Ilia Zelenkin. "Working with our users we realised that they just could not believe how easy it is to use A.I. and get rid of admin activities like typing data into tools. And now we want everyone to know that.".The first partners to be accepted into the affiliate program will get some tremendous assets, including:● A UNESCO award-winning tool loved by many teams● 30% lifetime recurring commission● $20 bonus after first sale● Last-click attribution model● 90 days of cookie life● Free training on process and A.I. use● Ready-to-use promo materials● A dedicated team"With the launch of our affiliate program that includes an introductory course on Artificial Intelligence in processes, our partners can expand their portfolio and grow existing use cases to the next level for their customers," explained Maria Ildiakova , Head of Partnerships at Bitskout.Bitskout has already raised its first round of funding from institutional investors to accelerate its product development and integrate more tools. This enables Bitskout to allow more users to have easy access to artificial intelligence.About Bitskout ( www.bitskout.com ):Bitskout is an Estonian-based early-stage startup that has created a UNESCO-awarded software platform that allows any business easy access to artificial intelligence tools. With no coding and no training needed, A.I. can be used by any user regardless of technical expertise. Users can set up smart automation, add it to their tool, and automate low-level tasks, such as extracting information from invoices, contracts, and PDFs and predicting what effort will be needed per task. For media inquiries, please email media@bitskout.com, and for sales and distribution inquiries, please email sales@bitskout.com.com or visit the Bitskout Partners page.

