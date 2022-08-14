St. Albans Barracks/ Arrest on Multiple Warrants (3)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2004443

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Route 78, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants

ACCUSED: Dorcas Button

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Route 78 in Sheldon for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Dorcas Button (38) of Richford. It was determined that Button had (3) active warrants for her arrest for the following offenses:

13 VSA 3705(a) Unlawful Trespass

13 VSA 2575(1) Retail Theft

28 VSA 302 Violation of Probation

Button was issued a VCVC for speed: 23 VSA 1003 $116, 3 Points

Button was then taken into custody and transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility where she was lodged with a $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

