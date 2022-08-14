St. Albans Barracks/ Arrest on Multiple Warrants (3)
CASE#: 22A2004443
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Route 78, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Dorcas Button
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Route 78 in Sheldon for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Dorcas Button (38) of Richford. It was determined that Button had (3) active warrants for her arrest for the following offenses:
13 VSA 3705(a) Unlawful Trespass
13 VSA 2575(1) Retail Theft
28 VSA 302 Violation of Probation
Button was issued a VCVC for speed: 23 VSA 1003 $116, 3 Points
Button was then taken into custody and transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility where she was lodged with a $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
