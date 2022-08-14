Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Arrest on Multiple Warrants (3)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004443

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Route 78, Sheldon VT

 

VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants

ACCUSED: Dorcas Button                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 08/12/2022 at approximately 1744 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Route 78 in Sheldon for a speeding violation. The operator was identified as Dorcas Button (38) of Richford. It was determined that Button had (3) active warrants for her arrest for the following offenses:

 

13 VSA 3705(a) Unlawful Trespass

13 VSA 2575(1) Retail Theft

28 VSA 302 Violation of Probation

 

Button was issued a VCVC for speed: 23 VSA 1003 $116, 3 Points

 

Button was then taken into custody and transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility where she was lodged with a $500 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

