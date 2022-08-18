Colby Rebel, Award-Winning International Psychic Medium and Best-Selling Author, Launches First Tour Post-Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colby Rebel is a Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning International Psychic Medium, and Certified Master Spiritual Teacher launching her first tour post-Pandemic.

Colby has appeared on various television and radio shows, demonstrating her talent to audiences all over the world. She is well-known for providing advice and discretion to Hollywood's elite and celebrities.

Colby Rebel will be heading to cities across the United States to deliver powerful and impactful messages from beyond.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to launch this tour in 2022! It’s been a long 2 years due to the pandemic. There is magnificent energy that fills the room when connecting to loved ones on the others side and delivering their heartfelt messages to the attendees. I have a feeling that tickets will sell out quickly as people are ready to gather in person and reunite with their lost loved ones who have passed.” says Rebel.

Her tour begins on November 4th and 5th in Dallas, Texas at the Entelechea Center. She then heads to Adelphia’s in Deptford, NJ for Dinner with Spirit, an incredible evening that includes a full course meal followed by an evening of Spirit messages. The final leg of the tour will be in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 26th and 27th where she will teach a beginner’s workshop on understanding signs and symbols from loved ones in Spirit and an evening of connecting beyond with International Medium Lauren Rainbow.

“I love helping others communicate with their deceased loved ones and educate them on how they can also recognize that their loved ones in Spirit are with them. The pandemic brought much loneliness, loss, and uncertainty to the world, and these events will absolutely shift that energy and focus to hope and bring those in attendance a sense of peace.” concludes Rebel.

Colby Rebel

Colby Rebel Psychic Medium is an International Psychic and Medium, best-selling author, certified master spiritual teacher, motivational speaker, and podcast radio host.

The Colby Rebel Show is a weekly podcast that brings reality to spirituality with on-air readings and interviews with dynamic guests. Rebel has been featured on various television and radio shows where she shares her mediumship gifts to audiences around the globe.

Her articles have appeared in OM Times magazine and Finerminds. She is a regular guest on Calling Out with First Lady of Love, Susan Pinsky, wife of Dr. Drew Pinsky. Currently, Colby is featured on True Terror on the Travel channel starring Robert Englund.

Rebel’s psychic business, Colby Rebel Spirit Center, is in Westwood, CA where she currently resides.