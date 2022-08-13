Submit Release
RE: 93 SB closure

The roadway is now being reopened.  Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.

 

 

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

 

From: Savard, DeAnna
Sent: Saturday, August 13, 2022 4:59 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 93 SB closure

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 93 Southbound is closed due to a motor vehicle crash

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you

 

