RE: 93 SB closure
The roadway is now being reopened. Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.
DeAnna Savard
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From: Savard, DeAnna
Sent: Saturday, August 13, 2022 4:59 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 93 SB closure
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 93 Southbound is closed due to a motor vehicle crash
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
