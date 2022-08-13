Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police responds to officer-involved shooting in Burlington

 

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022, in the city of Burlington by a member of the Burlington Police Department.

 

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. on Manhattan Drive. One person was struck by gunfire. The subject’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and he is undergoing treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

 

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

 

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and the public information officer, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Burlington Police Department is providing assistance.

 

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

