CORRECTION - Traffic Backed Up US Route 2 Waterbury / Farr Field

There is no crash. This is only delayed traffic due to the car show and upcoming parade.

From: Bushway, Andrea <Andrea.Bushway@vermont.gov>

Sent: Saturday, August 13, 2022 2:15 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Cc: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Backed Up US Route 2 Waterbury / Farr Field

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 2 in Waterbury near Farr Field is backed up due to a car show. It is not expected to get better in anticipation of a parade that is starting this afternoon.

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111