CORRECTION - Traffic Backed Up US Route 2 Waterbury / Farr Field
There is no crash. This is only delayed traffic due to the car show and upcoming parade.
Vermont Route 2 in Waterbury near Farr Field is backed up due to a car show. It is not expected to get better in anticipation of a parade that is starting this afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
