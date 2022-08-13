1st Option for International Students to Study MBBS is DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION
Philippines - An Island that is a Precious Treasure by itself
Being the second largest Archipelago in the world, the Philippines is made up of 7,641 islands. It’s beloved for over 36,000 Km of Pristine White Beaches, but it has more to offer visitors than the Sandy Stretches. From its chaotic capital Manila & crumbling colonial towns to island - hopping and volcanic vista, the Philippines offers history, culture and more for it to be unique.
Paradise like beaches, a variety of yummy traditional foods, but the best of all, the Filipinos!
The “Pinoys” (nickname for Filipinos around the world) are known for their hospitality, Filipino hospitality is a thing here. We just love them - Anywhere in the world you see a Filipino, their faces always exude this feeling of warmth and friendliness. The country is made up of fewer than around 7,500 islands, of which only 2,000 are inhabited and some 5,000 remains yet unnamed. This fascinating country also has around 175 different languages spoken by its people. They made karaoke famous and they have the camp fest, most colorful public transportation we would have seen.
Education in Philippines:-
The education system of the Philippines has been highly influenced by the country’s colonial history. That history has included periods of Spanish, American and Japanese rule and occupation. The most important and lasting contributions came during America’s occupation of the country which began in 1898. It was during that period that English was introduced as the primary language of instruction and a system of public education was first established - A system modelled after the United States School System and administered by the newly established department of Instruction.
The United States left a lasting impression on the Philippine School system. Several colleges and Universities were founded with the goal of educating the Nation’s teachers. In the year 1908, the university of the Philippines was chartered, representing the first comprehensive public university in the nation’s history.
Like the United States, the Philippine Nation has an extensive and highly inclusive system of education, including higher education in the present day. The United States continues to influence the Philippines’ education system as many of the country’s teachers and professors have earned advanced degrees from universities of the United States.
Structure of Education in the Philippines:
Education in the Philippines is offered through formal and non - formal systems. Formal education typically spans 14 years and is structured in a 6 + 4 + 4 system: 6 years of primary school education, 4 years of secondary school education leading to a bachelor’s degree. This is one of the shortest terms of formal education in the world.
Although English was the sole language of instruction in the Philippines from 1935 to 1987, the new constitution prescribed that both Pilipino (Tagalog) & English are the official language of instruction and communication.
Davao City:
Davao City is famous for its fruits such as Pomelo, Rambutan, Lanzones and Durian that are the must-tries. This City has the freshest and highest quality produce in the Country. Its exports of Banana, Pineapple, Orchids and Tuna, among the others are considered the best in the world. Its Pomelo, Durian & Mangosteen are sought after by the rest of the Country.
Davao City is a well developed and modern city of Philippines and also a good place of living. It is situated in the South Eastern part of the Mindanao Island and hence it is also called the Southern Mindanao. Davao City lies at the mouth of Davao River near the head of Davao Gulf. Here the ports handle inter island passenger traffic and trade of Copra, Corn (Maize) and Rice. Because this is an international port, the city ships huge quantities of Abaca, which is a natural fiber and also the main product grown in the adjacent agricultural Hinterland.
Davao boasts of the country’s highest peak MT. Apo, which is also the highest mountain Volcano in the Philippines, can also be found in Davao. Because of its elevation and sheer significance Mount Apo is a popular climbing destination. The most prized Philippine Orchid Species like the Vanda, Sanderiana, some of the most exotic fruits and the endangered Philippine Eagle are found in this city. Davao Del Sur is home to a host of ethnic groups whose culture and way of life have been preserved. Davao has the ingredients of what a global city would be like: Agile in its integrating technology with existing local culture, multicultural in identity, and daring in warding off undesirable elements from the periphery. Davao city, located in Mindanao is tagged as ``The land of promise” of the Philippines.
Davao City, having a literacy rate of 98.7, is dubbed as the center of education in the Mindanao region. It is also one of the most progressive areas in the Philippines that takes pride in ensuring quality education to the public. The city has been renowned as one among the cleanest cities in the Philippines. It is proud to be the only Asian City that has an integrated emergency response system similar to that of the United States and Canada - The Central 911. It responds to all kinds of emergencies -Medical, Fire, Police Assistance, Natural or Man Made. Lying at the Southeastern corner of the Philippines, Davao City, the largest in the country (2444,000 Hectares). The City offers spectacular natural beauty with forests, the highest mountain in the Philippines, Mount Apo and beautiful coral islands. A diverse population of indigenous, migrant, and expat communities call Davao home.
NEET 2022 Examination was conducted on July 17th 2022 and about 19,00,000 aspirants applied for NEET 2022 and the results are anticipated by 21st August 2022.
Davao Medical School Foundation - Philippines - Affordable Medicine Degree :-
The Davao Medical School Foundation marked its presence in July 1976. Its college of medicine was thus the first such college to be set up in Mindanao and is dedicated to providing medical education and training of the highest order leading to the provision of effective medical care in both rural and urban communities.
Davao Medical School is the first and only medical college in Davao City, Mindanao (3rd largest city in Philippines). The college is recognized by the National Medical
Council (NMC) and World Directory of Medical Schools (WDMS) listed which allow Indian Students to practice as a doctor in India upon successful completion of their BS - MD degree from Philippines. DMSF is considered as one of the top Medical Universities for pursuing MBBS. It has several tie - ups with reputed Universities.
The Govt of Philippines's deciding authority for medical Education is CHED (Commission on Higher Education) has amended the Curriculum according to the new NMC Guidelines increasing the Duration of MD Course to 54 months (4.5 yrs) from 48 Months (4 yrs) & also Registrable License to Practice.
The major facilities for a college such as a campus, Labs, classrooms, food court and transportation are provided through the management. All the labs and classrooms in the DMSF are modernized and are constructed according to the standards of modern technological development. The entire campus is connected with high speed internet for the convenience of the students. Speaking of the labs present in the Davao Medical College, they are the first and only medical college in the Philippines to have the simulation type laboratory. A 3D simulation lab is developed to make sure that the students understand their subjects well.
Davao Medical School Foundation has invested massively in the infrastructure of the campus to provide the most advanced, ultramodern lab facilities. Advanced, state of the art lab facilities such as Simulation Labs, Anatomage table, 3D dissection labs, Microbiology labs, Cadaver dissection labs are available here. Our students get free and liberal access to all these facilities so that they develop and perfect their skills and subject knowledge.
