Music Innovators Susan and Zak Becker Bringing New Indie Music to the World

Zak & Susan Becker SOUND KHARMA® Fastracks Podcast

Artists, Promoters, & Fans Welcome to Upload Songs and Videos on Novel Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For too long the usual way for an unsigned musician or band to get their music heard was to constantly tour, playing dive bars, clubs, and other small venues, while hawking homemade CDs and waiting for that big break. Not anymore, say “Big” Zak and Susan Becker, the couple behind SOUND KHARMA®, the innovative music platform tearing down the walls between independent artists and worldwide audiences.

“All music should be heard,” says Zak, an award-winning radio host. He explains that SOUND KHARMA® is “a movement for music fans and creators—all types and genres. We encourage participation from everyone from artists and musicians to promoters and fans. Our mission is to showcase and feature talented independent artists, unsigned artists, and everyone in between.”

Zak and Susan do exactly that each week on Fastracks, an indie music discovery podcast that famously highlights five new indie songs in under five minutes. “We spotlight indie music from artists, musicians, bands, singers, and songwriters from around the world in all formats,” he says. A recent edition of Fastracks—watch it at the SOUND KHARMA® website or on YouTube—showcases:

1. MARK REMMINGTON:

Mark Remmington returns with his second solo release "Sofanauts", an alternative rock/pop sci-fi (loosely) themed musical escapade, leading with the lyric video for the track "Boom, Knock You Down"• Canadian rockers The Reed Effect “have been warping minds with their lyrics, shaking hips with their riffs, and assaulting all five senses with an onslaught of progressively addictive rock hooks that pull from grunge, metal, and blues.”

2. WEIMER:

Manchester art-rock quartet Weimar presents the single 'I Smashed The Looking Glass', a surreal upbeat rock number enhanced by psychedelic effects, exploring such themes of identity crisis and the interrelationship between the artist's true self and their public persona.• British musician and composer Jackson Mico Milas: “a mature and elegant suite of compositions encompassing acoustic, alt-folk, and jazz elements to set up soaring and heartfelt songs.

3. CROCODYLE:

Welcome to the wild, weird, and whimsical world of Crocodyle, your new favorite four-piece out of Nashville. Crocodyle is an alternative rock group in the vein of Arctic Monkeys crossed with Green Day. The joy of performing is their foundation — frontman Huxley Rittman, who grew up in Singapore and found his way to Tennessee by way of Boston, connected with drummer and Atlanta native Hays Thompson, and they got to work creating together, eventually filling out the lineup with CJ Gravley-Novello (Bass) and Christi Landis (guitar). Each episode of Fastracks opens with brief bios, background, and interesting tidbits before previewing the videos. Probably the coolest thing about Fastracks is that anyone can submit a song and video for consideration.

“We invite everyone to contribute,” says Zak. “If you are an artist or in a band or know of a talented musician that you want us to feature, let us know.” Just click the link, fill out the brief form, and upload the video, all for free. “Submissions from anyone are always welcome. The only thing we ask is to be respectful and positive,” he says. “Our goal is to share and encourage. Our intention is simply to find real music by real artists and tell people about it, so all music is heard.”

Susan Becker is the founder, CEO, and overall visionary behind SOUND KHARMA®. Her experience in the broadcast radio business and excitement for great music drives her passion. Becker’s artistic spirit, natural talent, and affection for showcasing amazingly talented artists are the driving force behind the mission to expand and change the way new music is consumed by existing and new fans.

‘Big’ Zak Becker is the host of “Song Spotlight” and the “Fastracks” series. His experience as an award-winning radio host, audio & video editor, and web developer provides a perfect balance to execute the vision for the SOUND KHARMA® platform.