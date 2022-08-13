St Albans Barracks // Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004459
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/13/2022 at 0031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105 near Casino Rd, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Amanda Worthen
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/22 at approximately 0031 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on VT RT 105 near Casino Rd and VT RT 78 in the town of Sheldon. The speed limit on this section of VT RT 105 is 40 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via LIDAR the vehicle was traveling 71 mph, which is 31 mph above the posted speed limit. Troopers affected a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle was stopped without incident. The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Amanda Worthen (Age 28 of Enosburgh).
Worthen was issued a VCVC for speed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/11/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov