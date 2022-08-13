Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004459

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2022 at 0031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105 near Casino Rd, Sheldon, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Amanda Worthen                                                

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 08/13/22 at approximately 0031 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on VT RT 105 near Casino Rd and VT RT 78 in the town of Sheldon. The speed limit on this section of VT RT 105 is 40 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via LIDAR the vehicle was traveling 71 mph, which is 31 mph above the posted speed limit. Troopers affected a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle was stopped without incident. The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Amanda Worthen (Age 28 of Enosburgh).

 

Worthen was issued a VCVC for speed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/11/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Excessive Speed.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

