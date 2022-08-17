Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks. Capitalizing on this Opportunity: Nightfood, Inc. Stock Symbol: NGTF

NGTF Logo Make Nightfood your go to snack when Pregnant! $NGTF Ice Cream Sleep Friendly Natural Ice Cream is NGTF! NGTF Hotel set

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks. One Company is Capitalizing on this High-Margin Hotel Opportunity: Nightfood, Inc. Quality sleep is a critical competent in any hotel stay. Hotels across the country are introducing Nightfood to help guests snack better and sleep better at night.Nightfood entered national hotel distribution in May, the result of an extensive and successful pilot test with a leading global hospitality company. Nightfood has since secured distribution in select locations of many of the largest hotel chains in the world, including Marriott, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Crowne Plaza, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, Ramada, La Quinta by Wyndham, SpringHill Suites, Sonesta, Clarion, and many more.Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, national distribution in the high-margin hotel vertical is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.Recent Headlines:- Raines Recommends Nightfood Product Line to Their Portfolio of 21 Hotels.- National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers Annual Summit Features Nightfood Snacks.- Nightfood Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGo- Nightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington Hotels- Nightfood Expanding Revenue Opportunities, Launching Sleep-Friendly Cookies- Raines Recommends Nightfood Snack Product Line to Portfolio of HotelsOn July 27th NGTF announced that Raines is now recommending their portfolio of hotel properties offer Nightfood snacks in their hotel lobby marketplaces.Raines boasts a portfolio of 21 managed hotels (with more in development) and owns 80% of the portfolio. Brands include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Choice, Best Western, and Wyndham.As part of the relationship, certain Raines hotel grab-and-go freezer doors will be outfitted with Nightfood stickers for increased awareness and purchase.- Nightfood Cookies Gifted at the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers Annual SummitOn July 11th NGTF announced that Nightfood cookies would be gifted to registrants at the 26th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show, presented by the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers held at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon from July 13 through July 15. NABHOOD arranged for each of the hundreds of attendees to receive a sample of Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies upon registration.NABHOOD funding and corporate partners are highlighted by Hilton, Marriott International, Hyatt, Choice Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Best Western, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Sonesta.NGTF management believes widespread national hotel distribution of Nightfood ice cream, Nightfood cookies, and other Nightfood snacks can help advance and establish the sleep-friendly nighttime snacking category it is pioneering.- NGTF Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGoOn June 22nd NGTF announced it has partnered with managed lobby markets provider GrabScanGo to expand its hotel distribution footprint.GrabScanGo manages all aspects of the lobby market for its hotel clients, including product selection, revenue optimization, and payment processing. The company currently manages lobby markets at hotels across the country, from independent properties to larger chains and brands.iDEAL Hospitality Partners facilitated the relationship between Nightfood and GrabScanGo and is the hospitality business development agent for both companies.Through its relationship with one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, NGTF entered coast-to-coast hotel distribution in May. Nightfood’s ice cream in currently available for sale in lobby shops of hundreds of hotels across the country.NGTF has received the first ice cream purchase order in conjunction with the GrabScanGo rollout. The launch was set up to begin in Southern California in early July and then expected to expand to additional geographic regions.- Nightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington HotelsOn April 22, NGTF announced it had secured “recommended brand” status with Remington Hotels.Remington Hotels is a dynamic and growing hotel management company that manages 121 hotels across 28 states, representing 25 brands. Their properties include the Beverly Hills Marriott, the Hilton Boston Back Bay, the Crowne Plaza Key West, and the Hyatt Regency Long Island.“We know how critical a good night of sleep is to our guests,” added Richard Garcia, Remington Hotel’s Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. “We also understand the important role our grab-and-go shops play in guest satisfaction. We’re excited about the opportunity to provide our guests with delicious, sleep-friendly versions of their favorite snacks.”- NGTF Launching Sleep-Friendly CookiesOn June 13th NGTF announced plans to launch Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies.Nightfood’s “Prime-Time Chocolate Chip” is to be the first variety manufactured now that recipes and production tests have been finalized for that flavor. Cherry oat and snickerdoodle flavors were also projected for near-term production.Nightfood’s sleep-friendly ice cream has launched into hundreds of hotels in more than 40 states across the country. Significant distribution gains into thousands of additional hotel properties are projected for Nightfood ice cream in the coming months. NGTF Management believes adding additional snack formats, such as cookies, to hotel distribution will result in greater consumer trials and higher revenues per property.One global hospitality company has already confirmed they intend to test NGTF cookies in hotels. Management also expects to be able to leverage hotel ice cream pint sales data to facilitate the cookie rollout in other chains.Additionally, NGTF management believes significant distribution opportunities exist for Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies as a dessert on overnight international flights. Talks are ongoing with a major airline catering company that services many of the world’s largest international carriers.For more information on Nightfood, Inc. (NGTF) visit: https://www.nightfood.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

