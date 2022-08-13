Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/12/22 @ 1731 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 S mm 55.2, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lorianne Urban
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2:
OPERATOR: Katie Nunn
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a minor two vehicle car crash on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 55.2. Troopers responded and made contact with the operators. It was determined that Vehicle #1 had rear-ended Vehicle #2. The operator of Vehicle #1, Urban, was found to be operating under the influence. Urban was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. Urban was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/22 @ 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.