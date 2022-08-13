Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/12/22 @ 1731 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 S mm 55.2, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lorianne Urban

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2:

OPERATOR: Katie Nunn

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a minor two vehicle car crash on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 55.2. Troopers responded and made contact with the operators. It was determined that Vehicle #1 had rear-ended Vehicle #2. The operator of Vehicle #1, Urban, was found to be operating under the influence. Urban was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. Urban was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/22 @ 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.